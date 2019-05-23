New Japan World Subscribers Up To 122,000

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the total number of subscribers for New Japan World are currently at 122,000, with most of the new additions coming at the start of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Two of the most-watched matches so far have been Rocky Romero’s matches with Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles, which is believed to be because Australia and the UK are in more favorable time slots than the US. This has helped Eagles in the eyes of NJPW management. New subscribers have mostly been from Europe, not the US or Japan, which has led officials to believe that Ospreay being in a prominent spot helped.

Eagles is believed to be the most popular new wrestler in the promotion, and officials think fans like him because he’s half-Asian. His new Bullet Club shirt is the best selling Bullet Club shirt in Japan since the Young Bucks left the group. He’s also over with women and children, like Juice Robinson is, and women are a key demographic for NJPW.