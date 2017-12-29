 

Various News: New Jericho vs. Omega Preview Video, WWE Holiday Tour Continues Today, Details on NJPW’s January 3rd Fan Festival

December 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– Here is a new preview for the IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho match at WrestleKingdom 12. 411 will have a preview up on January 3rd and will have live coverage of the show on January 4th at 2AM ET…

– Here is the remaining schedule for the WWE’s holiday live events tour…

* RAW: 12/29 in Albany, NY at Times Union Center
* SMACKDOWN: 12/29 in Hershey, PA at The Giant Center
* RAW: 12/30 in Toronto, Ontatio at Ricoh Coliseum
* SMACKDOWN: 12/30 in Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena.

– Here is the card for NJPW’s January 3rd Wrestling Festival 2018, which is like a kick off show of sorts for WrestleKingdom 12. The show will feature interviews with the WrestleKingdom 12 competitors and the young lions working with established veterans…

* Jushin Liger & Tetsuhiro Yagi vs. Tiger Mask & Ren Narita
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tomoyuki Oka vs. Satoshi Kojima & Katsuya Kitamura
* Yuji Nagata & Hirai Kawato vs. Manabu Nakanishi & Shota Umino

