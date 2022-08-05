wrestling / News
New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More
A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:
Friday, August 5th: “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas 6-9PM
Saturday, August 6th: The Boogeyman 6-9PM
Sunday, August 7th: Jim Ross 4-7PM
Monday, August 8th: Real One (FKA Enzo Amore) 6-9PM
Tuesday, August 9th: Doink The Clown (Ray Apollo) 6-9PM
Wednesday, August 10th: Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake 6-9PM
Thursday, August 11th: Greg “The Hammer” Valentine 6-9PM
Friday, August 12th: “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase 6-9PM
Saturday, August 13th: Sean Waltman 6-9PM
