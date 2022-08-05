New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More

A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:

Friday, August 5th: “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas 6-9PM

Saturday, August 6th: The Boogeyman 6-9PM

Sunday, August 7th: Jim Ross 4-7PM

Monday, August 8th: Real One (FKA Enzo Amore) 6-9PM

Tuesday, August 9th: Doink The Clown (Ray Apollo) 6-9PM

Wednesday, August 10th: Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake 6-9PM

Thursday, August 11th: Greg “The Hammer” Valentine 6-9PM

Friday, August 12th: “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase 6-9PM

Saturday, August 13th: Sean Waltman 6-9PM