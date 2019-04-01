New Jersey Transit Releases Advisory For Transportation to WrestleMania

– The New Jersey Transit has issued an advisory for fans planning to attend WrestleMania 35. You can see the full announcement below which includes links to the Rail service schedule, bus service and travel tips:

Fans planning to attend WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium can get there safely and securely by using NJ TRANSIT’s special Meadowlands rail shuttle and bus service to the event on Sunday, April 7.

Bus service will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the start of rail service. See below for further details.

Click HERE for Rail service schedule.

Rail Service to WrestleMania

Penn Station New York to MetLife Stadium: There is no direct train service from Penn Station New York to MetLife Stadium. Customers may take any NJ TRANSIT train that stops at Secaucus Junction and then transferto special Meadowlands-bound trains. Departure boards at Penn Station New York will display SEC on trains which stop at Secaucus.

Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium: Rail service will depart Secaucus Junction for MetLife Stadium beginning at 2:41 p.m., then every eight to 20 minutes from 3:14 to 7:08 p.m., with the last Stadium-bound trains departing Secaucus at 7:34 and 8:09 p.m.

Hoboken to MetLife Stadium: Rail service to MetLife Stadium will operate limited direct service from Hoboken beginning at 2:30 p.m. When there are no direct trains from Hoboken, customers can take any Main, Bergen County, Pascack Valley or Port Jervis Line train to Secaucus and transfer to Meadowlands-bound trains.

Rail service from WrestleMania: MetLife Stadium to Penn Station New York: There is no direct train service from MetLife Stadium to Penn Station New York. Customers must take trains to Secaucus Junction and then transfer to any NJ TRANSIT train traveling toward New York. Trains leaving MetLife Stadium will operate hourly beginning at 3:48 p.m. See “MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction’’ information directly below for travel options.

MetLife Stadium to Secaucus Junction: Trains will operate hourly beginning at 3:48 p.m. Intervals will increase to every 30 minutes beginning at 8:48 p.m. Following the event, trains will operate every 10 minutes until the crowds dissipate, and then every 15 to 20 minutes as needed. The last train from the Meadowlands Sports Complex to Secaucus will not depart Meadowlands Station any earlier than 1:00 a.m. and will operate to Secaucus and Hoboken.

Bus service to WrestleMania

Secaucus Junction to MetLife Stadium: Bus service will begin at 11 a.m. and will operate until rail service begins, operating between Secaucus Junction, Platform #10 andMetLife Stadium Lot C, which is adjacent to the NJ TRANSIT rail station. Buses will operate at approximately 15 minute intervals, as needed.

IMPORTANT NOTE: No beverages of any kind, in any type of container, open or closed, will be permitted on board buses, trains or platforms to and from the Meadowlands on Sunday, April 7. Eating and drinking of all food and beverages is not permitted on board buses at any time. This policy will be strictly enforced.

Customers are strongly advised to plan ahead and carefully check rail schedules for service from Secaucus to Penn Station New York and Hoboken Terminal after the event. Following the event there will be limited direct service to Hoboken.

Note: Customers traveling on NJ TRANSIT trains to the Meadowlands Sports Complex should purchase their round-trip tickets from their originating station TO MEADOWLANDS STATION to avoid delays boarding trains. Tickets purchased on the train will include a $5 surcharge for each ticket.

Customers connecting with trains at Secaucus should check the train schedules and allow for additional time in order to make those connections.

Travel Tips

* Purchase round-trip tickets in advance to avoid potentially long lines.

* Use the MyTix feature on NJ TRANSIT’s mobile app for a seamless experience.

* Plan accordingly. Customers should familiarize themselves with NJ TRANSIT schedules and fares prior to starting their trip. To see the schedules and fare information, click HERE.

* A clear bag policy is in effect for WrestleMania. Any type of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that is 12”x6’’x12’’ or less in size is permitted. For more information on the bag policy and permitted/prohibited items, visit www.wrestlemanianynj.com.

For more information and language assistance, please call NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at (973) 275-5555 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.