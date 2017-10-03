wrestling / News

Various News: New Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura HIAC Promo, Free Styles vs. Okada Match

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is another WWE HIAC promo, hyping the Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match…

– Here is a free NJPW match, featuring AJ Styles and Okada from King of Pro Wrestling in 2015…

