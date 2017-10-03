wrestling / News
Various News: New Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura HIAC Promo, Free Styles vs. Okada Match
October 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is another WWE HIAC promo, hyping the Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match…
Don't miss @ShinsukeN vs. @JinderMahal for the #WWEChampionship THIS SUNDAY at @WWE #HIAC, streaming LIVE at 8e/5p only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/xXhnYG6Mux
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017
– Here is a free NJPW match, featuring AJ Styles and Okada from King of Pro Wrestling in 2015…