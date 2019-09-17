wrestling / News

New King of the Ring Crowned on Raw (Pics, Video)

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin King of the Ring Raw

– There is a new King of the Ring, and he earned his crown on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video from the match below.

With the win, Corbin becomes the latest King of the Ring and the first since Bad News Barrett was crowned in 2015.

