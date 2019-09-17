wrestling / News
New King of the Ring Crowned on Raw (Pics, Video)
– There is a new King of the Ring, and he earned his crown on Monday night’s episode of Raw. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video from the match below.
With the win, Corbin becomes the latest King of the Ring and the first since Bad News Barrett was crowned in 2015.
👑 @BaronCorbinWWE vs. @WWEGable 👑
One of these men will be crowned #KingOfTheRing TONIGHT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/eBTjkoKMW1
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
Did the kingdom just come crashing down on @WWEGable? 😳@BaronCorbinWWE #KingOfTheRing #RAW pic.twitter.com/lIFzunv2N7
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
.@BaronCorbinWWE & @WWEGable aren't afraid to go to EXTREME lengths to become the 2019 #KingOfTheRing! #RAW 👑 pic.twitter.com/v8lgQZKyKy
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
This is what @BaronCorbinWWE would call "Royal Treatment." #RAW #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/5ViIjGly1K
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 17, 2019
.@BaronCorbinWWE is ruling this match with an iron fist. 😰 #KingOfTheRing #RAW pic.twitter.com/cI0faY3oR0
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 17, 2019
GET BACK UP, @WWEGable!!! #RAW #KingOfTheRing pic.twitter.com/QiL3qzEG52
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
Did the tables just turn?@WWEGable is surviving AND thriving! #KingOfTheRing #RAW pic.twitter.com/mGrXu1BkPt
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
Tryna end "King Corbin's" reign before it begins like…@WWEGable @BaronCorbinWWE #KingOfTheRing #RAW pic.twitter.com/r92RaKm8yb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 17, 2019
👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑
All hail.@BaronCorbinWWE #KingOfTheRing #RAW pic.twitter.com/6FOjsQicAf
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
