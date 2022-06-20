wrestling / News
New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned at Impact Slammiversary
Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary are your new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, having captured the titles at Impact Slammiversary. Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated The Influence at Sunday night’s PPV to win the titles. You can see some clips from the match below.
The win gives Rosemary a second run with the titles, having first held them with Havok for three months last year. Valkyrie is now in her first run with the championships. The Influence’s reign ends at 106 days, having won the championships from The IInspiration at Sacrifice on March 5th. You can check out our ongoing live coverage of the PPV here.
Here comes @thetayavalkyrie!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/AfKJG7hRc4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
#ANDNEW @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Tag Team Champions!@thetayavalkyrie @WeAreRosemary #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/STCU0tvex1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Double Spear! @WeAreRosemary @thetayavalkyrie #Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/8TTfFKxPn6
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) June 20, 2022
Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie are your new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/hwvNzzGbYT
— Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome (@TeamAwesome418) June 20, 2022
