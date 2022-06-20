New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Crowned at Impact Slammiversary

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary are your new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, having captured the titles at Impact Slammiversary. Valkyrie and Rosemary defeated The Influence at Sunday night’s PPV to win the titles. You can see some clips from the match below.

The win gives Rosemary a second run with the titles, having first held them with Havok for three months last year. Valkyrie is now in her first run with the championships. The Influence’s reign ends at 106 days, having won the championships from The IInspiration at Sacrifice on March 5th. You can check out our ongoing live coverage of the PPV here.