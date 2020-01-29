wrestling / News
New Knockouts Title #1 Contender Crowned on Impact Wrestling (Video)
January 28, 2020 | Posted by
– We have a new #1 contender for the Impact Knockouts Championship after Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As noted in Larry Csonka’s review of the show, Jordynne Grace defeated Madison Rayne and Kiera Hogan in a triple threat match to earn a shot at Taya Valkyrie and her Knockouts Title. You can see highlights from the match below.
There is no officially-announced date for when the match will take place. If Grace can defeat Valkyrie, she will dethrone the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion of all time; Valkyrie has reigned for 377 days as recognized by Impact.
