Man Files New Lawsuit Alleging Vince McMahon Stole His Ideas For WWE

A man has filed a new lawsuit against WWE and the UFC alleging that Vince McMahon stole his ideas after he entered a “verbal agreement” with WWE. As previously reported, Leland Owens filed a lawsuit back in September alleging that he entered into a verbal agreement with WWE Yakima Lower Valley, Washington, giving them “ideas” that he never got paid for. PWInsider reports that Owens filed a new version of the lawsuit after previous versions were dismissed because they did not properly address financial concerns.

The report notes that the new lawsuit, which was filed on November 4th, repeats several of the allegations from the previous suit. Among the allegations were that Stephanie McMahon made comments about Owens’ daughter that led to his being offered a “hush money” payment by Daniel Bryan (named as such in the suit and not Bryan Danielson) and Mercedes Mone, who he claims were acting as “WWE agents.”

The handwritten complaint has Owens claiming that he gave Vince McMahon ideas and is claiming $500,000,000 in damages. The lawsuit was filed via mail on October 10th and was recorded by the court on November 4th. WWE has not responded to any of the claims.