New Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Over Vince McMahon’s Return to Board

Another lawsuit has been filed against WWE over Vince McMahon’s return, hoping to get McMahon removed from the Board of Directors. Bloomberg reports that shareholder Dennis Palkon filed suit against the company in Delaware Chancery Court on January 26th.

The lawsuit is seeking WWE internal files in order to investigate the allegations that McMahon ““raped and sexually assaulted employees and contractors over the course of decades” and paid millions to keep the allegations quiet. It argues that “There are serious questions about how Vince McMahon obtained and delivered those funds to his victims” and suggests that McMahon’s returning himself to the board displayed a “flagrant disregard for basic corporate governance norms.”

The lawsuit notes that if the information provided proves McMahon breached his fiduciary responsibilities, “plaintiff intends to achieve what the board wanted to, but could not in light of Vince McMahon’s thuggery [and initiate proceedings] to bar Vince McMahon from ever serving on the WWE board again.”

WWE has been hit with three other lawsuits over McMahon’s return.