WWE News: New Liv Morgan Documentary Sneak Peek, Clip of Undisputed Era on Swerve City Podcast
November 29, 2020
– A new sneak peek from tonight’s Liv Morgan WWE Network documentary is online. You can see the clip from Liv Forever below, which is described as follows:
“Liv Morgan takes us through her preparations for a return match against Ember Moon in September 2019 that gets unexpectedly stopped in the last possible moments.”
– A new clip from the Undisputed Era on on the Swerve City Podcast has been released:
