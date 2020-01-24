wrestling / News
New Live Graphic Counts Down Cumulative All-Time Royal Rumble Times Per Talent
– A new live graphic has been released counting down the total time spent by talent during the Royal Rumble over the years. You can see the graphic below via noobnorm.com, which counts down the total time spent by wrestlers through the years. The graphic runs through the various rumbles with a bar graph that adds up the total time as the years progress.
The top five total cumulative times per the site are:
1. Chris Jericho: 4:56:15 (10 rumbles)
2. Triple H: 4:00:50 (9 rumbles)
3. Shawn Michaels 3:47:32 (12 rumbles)
4. Rey Mysterio: 3:38:35 (9 rumbles)
5. Kane: 3:36:18 (19 rumbles)
