wrestling / News

New Location Officially Announced For AEW Full Gear

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced that this year’s AEW Full Gear PPV event will take place at at the Target Center in Minneapolis on November 13. This is a week later than the initial date, after a new date was announced earlier this month.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading