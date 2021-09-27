wrestling / News
New Location Officially Announced For AEW Full Gear
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that this year’s AEW Full Gear PPV event will take place at at the Target Center in Minneapolis on November 13. This is a week later than the initial date, after a new date was announced earlier this month.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.
#AEW comes to Minneapolis for #AEWFullGear LIVE on Pay-Per-View Saturday, November 13th at the @TargetCenterMN! Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) and go on sale THIS Friday (10/1) at 11 am Eastern/10 am Central at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ! pic.twitter.com/KZjXq0hZsb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2021
