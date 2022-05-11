New Logo Revealed For ROH, Trademarks Filed For Name and Logo

Fightful reports that on May 6, the ROH Acquisition Co filed to trademark both ‘Ring of Honor’ and a new logo for the company. You can see that logo above.

The trademark is for: Mark For: RING OF HONOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

Tony Khan announced that he acquired the company back in March, and then the deal closed last week.