Various News: New Lucha Libre Legends Action Figures Released, Outlaw Wrestling Show Moves Location

– Boss Fight Shop has released two new action figures in their Legends of Lucha Libre line, including a masked Konnan. The company has released the first-ever masked Konnan as well as a Lada Maravilla figure, which you can check out here.

– Outlaw Wrestling is moving their return to live events to a new venue. The promotion took to Twitter to announce that Thursday’s show, which was set for Williamsburg in Brooklyn, is now set to take place at Queens Brewery: