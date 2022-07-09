New Main Event Advertised For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

PWInsider reports that local advertisements are promoting a new main event for WWE’s upcoming RAW taping at Madison Square Garden. The new main event, presumably a dark match, will be Riddle and the Street Profits vs. Roman Reigns and the Usos.

Original advertising featured Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event, then Rollins vs. Riddle after Rhodes got inured. Others advertised for the taping include Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Theory and Ronda Rousey.