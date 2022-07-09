wrestling / News
New Main Event Advertised For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that local advertisements are promoting a new main event for WWE’s upcoming RAW taping at Madison Square Garden. The new main event, presumably a dark match, will be Riddle and the Street Profits vs. Roman Reigns and the Usos.
Original advertising featured Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event, then Rollins vs. Riddle after Rhodes got inured. Others advertised for the taping include Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Theory and Ronda Rousey.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Still In Full Creative Control At WWE Smackdown, Latest Allegations Not Addressed
- Update On Vince McMahon For Tonight’s Smackdown Following Latest Allegations Report
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two