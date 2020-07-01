wrestling / News
New Main Event Set For Impact Slammiversary
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has set a new main event for Impact Slammiversary with the Impact World Title on the line. On tonight’s episode, it was announced that the Impact World Title will be decided in a Fatal Four-Way between Ace Austin, Trey, Eddie Edwards and an opponent to be named.
The match was originally set to be a five-way match with Tessa Blanchard defending against all the above plus Michael Elgin until Blanchard’s contract was terminated and Elgin was suspended.
Slammiversary takes place on July 18th. We’ll have a full, updated card after the show.
