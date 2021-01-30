New Main Event Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

The main event for tonight’s 205 Live has changed, with the singles bout between Jake Atlas and August Grey turning into a triple threat. WWE posted the following video of Ariya Daivari interrupting an interview with the two and taking shots at them, saying they’re worried about having the best match when they should just be trying to make money. Daivari has now been added to the match.

Also set for tonight’s show is Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in a first round Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match.