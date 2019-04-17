New Main Events Revealed For Live Shows Following Superstar Shakeup

– New main events have been set for WWE’s live events following the events of this week’s Superstar Shakeup. PWInsider reports that Roman Reigns vs. Elias is main eventing the Smackdown show on April 29th in Huntington, West Virginia with Kofi Kingston, Finn Balor, The Hardy Boyz, The Bar and Charlotte Flair scheduled to appear.

Meanwhile, the Raw live show in Evansville, IN on May 6th is advertising a main event of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Also set to appear are Natalya, The Usos, Naomi, and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

You can see a full list of who moved where in the Superstar Shakeup here.