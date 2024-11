New Match Added To Saturday’s AEW Collision

Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action on this weekend’s AEW Collision. AEW announced that Hobbs will face Bulk Bronson on Saturday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT, is:

* AEW Full Gear Contender Series Match: La Faccion Ingobernable (vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

* Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Komander

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Bulk Bronson