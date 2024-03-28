wrestling / News
New Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
March 27, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new World Tag Team Championship Tournament match for this weekend’s Collision. The company announced Top Flight vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill for this Saturday’s show, which is a quarterfinal match in the tournament.
The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: FTR vs. The Infantry
* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge: Adam Copeland vs. TBA
