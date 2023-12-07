New Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Collision. It was announced on this week’s Dynamite that Mercedes Martinez will take on Willow Nightingale on the weekend’s show.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston

* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale