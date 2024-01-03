New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and Konosuke Takeshita will do battle on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the match today on Twitter, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin

* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

* Daniel Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin

* Christian Cage State of the Union

* Samoa Joe speaks

* Adam Cole explains his actions