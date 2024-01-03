wrestling / News
New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Darby Allin and Konosuke Takeshita will do battle on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced the match today on Twitter, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Dante Martin
* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* Daniel Garcia vs. Swerve Strickland
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Darby Allin
* Christian Cage State of the Union
* Samoa Joe speaks
* Adam Cole explains his actions
TONIGHT, 1/3/24@PruCenter Newark
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@DarbyAllin vs @Takesoup
After they fought in 8 man tag action at #AEWWorldsEnd, 2 of the best in @AEW fight 1-on-1 with no interference, everyone banned from ringside, Darby vs Takeshita TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/7guEIpB5hu
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 3, 2024