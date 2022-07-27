New Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin will do battle on this week’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday evening that the two will face off on Wednesday’s show, writing on Twitter:

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

#FightForTheFallen on TBS

@oceana @lucha_angel1 vs @sammyguevara 2 of wrestling’s top athletes will go 1-on-1! Sammy wrestling for the first time since Eddie threw him off the cage 4 weeks ago; Dante coming off a good win tonight! See you TOMORROW”

The updated lineup for the themed episode is:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. RUSH

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Sterling & Tony Nese

* Sammy Guevara vs. Dante Martin

* Jungle Boy speaks