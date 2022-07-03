New Match Added to This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A women’s tag team match is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa will team up to face Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir after Rosa came out to assist Storm against the two on AEW Rampage.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brody King

* TNT Championship Street Fight: Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear