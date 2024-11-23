wrestling / News

New Match Added To AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

November 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Zero Hour 4-Way Image Credit: AEW

A four-way match has been added to the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear. AEW announced on Friday night that Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Mathews will do battle on the pre-show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on PPV, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
* MJF vs. Roderick Strong
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
* Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
* Zero Hour Match: Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews
* Zero Hour Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay

