New Match Added To AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
A four-way match has been added to the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW Full Gear. AEW announced on Friday night that Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Mathews will do battle on the pre-show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on PPV, is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
* MJF vs. Roderick Strong
* Jay White vs. Hangman Page
* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
* Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration
* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
* Zero Hour Match: Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Mathews
* Zero Hour Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
#AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR
TOMORROW NIGHT, 11/23
6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT
▶️ https://t.co/kaIQz5XGqA@Lucha_Angel1 vs @BeastMortos vs @KomandercrMX vs @SNM_Buddy
Four of AEW's most dynamic athletes go to battle in a 4-Way Match on Full Gear ZERO HOUR!
TOMORROW 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/i8A3YwESA4
November 23, 2024