wrestling / News
New Match Added to Impact Sacrifice
Impact has announced an intergender tag team match for this weekend’s Impact Sacrifice. The company announced on Tuesday’s Before the Impact that Havok and Nevaeh will take on Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K at the show, which takes place Saturday on Impact! Plus.
Havok and Nevaeh have been somewhat at odds as of late, and Nevaeh noted that she isn’t sure if the new match will be the continuation of them as a full-time team or one last ride.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact Wrestling.
.@FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k are back on the same page for the near future at least. #BTIonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/dS4W6ML4jo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021
BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood and @kalebKonley with face @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k THIS SATURDAY at #Sacrifice on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/M2Aea00d7d
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Takes Another Shot at Soulja Boy, Rapper Responds
- Maria Kanellis On Wanting The Return Of WWE Divas Title, Her Defense Of Women’s Locker Room During Divas Era
- Kenny Omega Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ At AEW Revolution Explosion Finale
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In