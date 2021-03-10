New Match Added to Impact Sacrifice

Impact has announced an intergender tag team match for this weekend’s Impact Sacrifice. The company announced on Tuesday’s Before the Impact that Havok and Nevaeh will take on Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K at the show, which takes place Saturday on Impact! Plus.

Havok and Nevaeh have been somewhat at odds as of late, and Nevaeh noted that she isn’t sure if the new match will be the continuation of them as a full-time team or one last ride.

We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact Wrestling.