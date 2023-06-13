wrestling / News

New Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 6-15-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s show. The company announced on Monday that Moose and Rich Swann will lock up on the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders via YouTube.

The updated card for the show is:

* Moose vs. Rich Swann
* The Motor City Machine Guns open the show

