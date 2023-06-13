wrestling / News
New Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s show. The company announced on Monday that Moose and Rich Swann will lock up on the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders via YouTube.
The updated card for the show is:
* Moose vs. Rich Swann
* The Motor City Machine Guns open the show
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@TheMooseNation vs #RichSwann pic.twitter.com/mbszA4QvmQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 12, 2023
