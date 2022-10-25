New Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Joe Hendry will be in action on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Tuesday that Hendry will face off against Raj Singh on Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels

* VXT & Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde

* Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh

* X-Division Championship Tournament Match: Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid (Before the Impact)