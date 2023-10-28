New Match Added To Next Week’s WWE Raw

Natalya and Chelsea Green will do battle in a Trick Or Street Fight next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that the two will do battle on Monday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Trick Or Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Natalya

* Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh

* Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio

* DIY vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser

* Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae