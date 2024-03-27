New Match Added To This Week’s TNA Impact

A new bout has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Eddie Edwards and Mike Bailey will compete on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube, is:

* TNA Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Competitors TBA

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey

* Josh Alexander vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from AJ Francis & Rich Swann