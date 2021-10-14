New Match Added to AEW Rampage: The Buy In

AEW has added a women’s match to the Buy In show for AEW Rampage. On today’s Road to Dynamite preview, it was announced that Tay Conti will battle Santana Garrett on the pre-show.

The updated lineup for Friday’s show is as follows:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara vs. Men of the Year & Junior Dos Santos

* Buy-In Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Buy-In Match: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Buy-In Match: Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett