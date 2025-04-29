New Match Added To GCW Run For It

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has added a championship bout to their upcoming “Run For It” show. As announced via the promotion’s official social media channels on Monday, April 28th, the reigning GCW Tag Team Champions, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver, are scheduled to defend their titles.

Their challengers will be the team known as High Seas, consisting of Cloudy and Nick Ando. Here is the updated card:

*GCW Championship Match: Effy vs. 1 Called Manders

*Masha Slamovich vs. Atticus Cogar

*GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver vs. High Seas

*Bang & Matthews vs. To Infinity & Beyond

*Matt Tremont vs. Mance Warner

*Billi Starkz vs. Miyu Yamashita