New Match Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Updated Lineup

Impact Wrestling has announced that a six-man tag team match between Moose & The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. The Rascalz has been added to Rebellion. The event airs tomorrow on PPV and streams on FITE. Here’s the updated card:

*Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage with Lance Storm as the guest referee.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace.

*Gail Kim returns from retirement vs. Tessa Blanchard.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. LAX.

*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan.

* Moose & The North vs. The Rascalz