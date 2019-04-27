wrestling / News
New Match Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Updated Lineup
Impact Wrestling has announced that a six-man tag team match between Moose & The North (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. The Rascalz has been added to Rebellion. The event airs tomorrow on PPV and streams on FITE. Here’s the updated card:
*Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage with Lance Storm as the guest referee.
*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace.
*Gail Kim returns from retirement vs. Tessa Blanchard.
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. LAX.
*X-Division Champion Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan.
* Moose & The North vs. The Rascalz
Tomorrow night.
Family & Friends in the crowd.
Fans that have supported me from the start of my career in 2006.
Getting to perform on PPV, so close to my hometown is going to be special!
We ready @Walking_Weapon !? #TheNorth comes home tomorrow!
🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/wub31Fdk4J
— All Ego Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) April 27, 2019
