wrestling / News
New Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
September 24, 2021
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson will team up on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite against Dante Martin and Matt Sydal. Rhodes previously competed at Dynamite Grand Slam, where he lost to Malakai Black. Meanwhile, Martin and Sydal last wrestled on Dynamite last week, losing to FTR. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal
