New Match Added to Ric Flair’s Last Match Event

A four corners match is now official for Ric Flair’s Last Match. Starrcast announced on Wednesday that Jonathan Gresham, Nick Wayne, Alan Angels, and Konosuke Takeshita will do battle at the event, which takes place on July 31st in Nashville.

You can see the updated card below for the show:

* Flair’s Last Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

* The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal