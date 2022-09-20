wrestling / News

New Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 9-22-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A five-way match is set for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on Monday that Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel, and Mia Yim will do battle on Thursday’s show.

The episode will be the final show before Victory Road on Friday, which will be an Impact! Plus event. The updated card is:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Ladder Match: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* #1 Contender’s Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Aussie Open
* Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice
* Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Mia Yim

