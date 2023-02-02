New Match Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced an eight-man tag team match for this week’s show. The company announced on Wednesday that the Design will team with Sami Callihan against the team of Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Yuya Uemura as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow night on AXS TV, is:

* The Design & Sami Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Yuya Uemura

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans

* Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean