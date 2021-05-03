wrestling / News
New Match Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 2, 2021 | Posted by
We have a new Knockouts match set for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Sunday that Taylor Wilde will take on Susan in one-on-one action on Thursday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch, is:
* Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson
* Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan
* Susan vs. Taylor WIlde
* Under Siege Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju
* Under Siege Qualifying Match: Chris Sabin vs. Rhino
* Under Siege Qualifying Match: James Storm vs. Moose
* El Phantasmo debuts
.@realsuyung will face @RealTaylorWilde THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/wJjzZXQgme
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Homicide On His ROH Return, Best Of Five Series With Daniel Bryan, Winning ROH Title
- Daniel Bryan On Pushing For WWE Stars To Be Able To Work In Other Companies, Biggest Lesson For Young Talent
- Ember Moon Reveals That Former Independent Wrestler Shawn Vexx Has Passed Away
- Note On Why There Was No Jump From The Pirate Ship At Wrestlemania