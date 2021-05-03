New Match Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling

We have a new Knockouts match set for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Sunday that Taylor Wilde will take on Susan in one-on-one action on Thursday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on AXS TV and Twitch, is:

* Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson

* Rachael Ellering vs. Kiera Hogan

* Susan vs. Taylor WIlde

* Under Siege Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju

* Under Siege Qualifying Match: Chris Sabin vs. Rhino

* Under Siege Qualifying Match: James Storm vs. Moose

* El Phantasmo debuts