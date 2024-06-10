New Match Added To TNA Against All Odds

On Monday, TNA Wrestling revealed that Josh Alexander is set to partner with Eric Young in a match against ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) at the TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view event on June 14.

You can view the revised TNA Against All Odds 2024 lineup below:

* TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Hardy

* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD

* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham (COUNTDOWN)

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (Countdown to TNA Against All Odds)