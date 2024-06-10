wrestling / News

New Match Added To TNA Against All Odds

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
TNA Against All Odds Image Credit: TNA

On Monday, TNA Wrestling revealed that Josh Alexander is set to partner with Eric Young in a match against ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) at the TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view event on June 14.

You can view the revised TNA Against All Odds 2024 lineup below:

* TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Hardy
* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz
* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham (COUNTDOWN)

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (Countdown to TNA Against All Odds)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Against All Odds, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading