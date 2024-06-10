wrestling / News
New Match Added To TNA Against All Odds
On Monday, TNA Wrestling revealed that Josh Alexander is set to partner with Eric Young in a match against ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) at the TNA Against All Odds pay-per-view event on June 14.
You can view the revised TNA Against All Odds 2024 lineup below:
* TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Hardy
* TNA X Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. TBD
* Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz
* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC
* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham (COUNTDOWN)
* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (Countdown to TNA Against All Odds)
More Trending Stories
- TNA Officials, CM Punk In Attendance At NXT Battleground
- Marty Jannetty Announces a Divorce Less Than a Month After Getting Married
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999