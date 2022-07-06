wrestling / News

New Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 7-6-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has added a big match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite as RUSH takes on Penta Obscura. Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to make the announcement, writing:

#LaFaccionIngobernable arrived in #AEW with #LuchaBros in their sights, as @rushtoroblanco has attacked + unmasked both @ReyFenixMx & @PENTAELZEROM, blasting Penta with a chair last week! PENTA aims for payback when he fights Rush Live on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7 CT on TBS!”

The updated card for tonight’s show is:

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King
* Street Fight for AEW TNT Championship Match: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow
* Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* RUSH vs. Penta Obscura
* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus to appear.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading