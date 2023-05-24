New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter and announced that Daniel Garcia and Roderick Strong will face off on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

TONIGHT

Las Vegas

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@GarciaWrestling vs @roderickstrong After a huge win in the Falls Count Anywhere Match vs @IAmJericho last week, Roderick Strong returns to the ring TONIGHT to fight Daniel Garcia one-on-one & the JAS will be banned from ringside! pic.twitter.com/ZLx2Dh4V15 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 24, 2023