New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-24-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter and announced that Daniel Garcia and Roderick Strong will face off on tonight’s show, as you can see below:

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

