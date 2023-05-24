wrestling / News
New Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter and announced that Daniel Garcia and Roderick Strong will face off on tonight’s show, as you can see below:
TONIGHT
Las Vegas
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@GarciaWrestling vs @roderickstrong
After a huge win in the Falls Count Anywhere Match vs @IAmJericho last week, Roderick Strong returns to the ring TONIGHT to fight Daniel Garcia one-on-one & the JAS will be banned from ringside! pic.twitter.com/ZLx2Dh4V15
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 24, 2023
