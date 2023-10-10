wrestling / News
New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Lola Vice and Dani Palmer will do battle in a first-round match for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on tonight’s PPV.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Pub Rules Match: Butch, Ridge Holland & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Match: Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer
* Carmelo Hayes (w/ John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman)
* Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka
* Cody Rhodes makes a big announcement
🚨 🚨 🚨 @lolavicewwe will take on @DaniPalmer_wwe in a first round match of the #WWENXT Women's Breakout Tournament TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/fkpwVzhU7z
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds
- Ted DiBiase On One Man Gang’s Transformation To Akeem, Vince McMahon Targeting a Younger Audience
- Eric Bischoff On Why CM Punk Wouldn’t Have The Problems In WWE That He Had In AEW
- Details On Rumor Of Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative Again, Vince McMahon Not Being Involved