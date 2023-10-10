wrestling / News

New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-10-23 DP LV Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Lola Vice and Dani Palmer will do battle in a first-round match for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on tonight’s PPV.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Pub Rules Match: Butch, Ridge Holland & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus
* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Match: Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer
* Carmelo Hayes (w/ John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman)
* Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka
* Cody Rhodes makes a big announcement

