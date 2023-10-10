New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Lola Vice and Dani Palmer will do battle in a first-round match for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on tonight’s PPV.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Pub Rules Match: Butch, Ridge Holland & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

* NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Match: Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer

* Carmelo Hayes (w/ John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/ Paul Heyman)

* Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

* Cody Rhodes makes a big announcement