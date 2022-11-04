wrestling / News
New Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Rampage
A new match has been added to tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW posted a video to Twitter on Friday in which it was announced that the Gates of Agony will face Samoa Joe and Wardlow on the show.
The updated lineup is:
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Gates of Agony vs. Samoa Joe & Wardlow
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
* Reveal Of New AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament competitors
* Mike Tyson on commentary
* Ricky Starks to speak
After a series of attacks on WarJoe, the challenge was made earlier today,
now TONIGHT on #AEWRampage,
LIVE 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, it will be #GatesOfAgony (@thekaun/@ToaLiona) vs TNT Champion @RealWardlow & ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe
Gates of Agony vs WarJoe
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/pVDDs5oxBA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2022