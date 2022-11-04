New Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Rampage

A new match has been added to tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW posted a video to Twitter on Friday in which it was announced that the Gates of Agony will face Samoa Joe and Wardlow on the show.

The updated lineup is:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Gates of Agony vs. Samoa Joe & Wardlow

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

* Reveal Of New AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament competitors

* Mike Tyson on commentary

* Ricky Starks to speak