New Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Rampage

November 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new match has been added to tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW posted a video to Twitter on Friday in which it was announced that the Gates of Agony will face Samoa Joe and Wardlow on the show.

The updated lineup is:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Gates of Agony vs. Samoa Joe & Wardlow
* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
* Reveal Of New AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament competitors
* Mike Tyson on commentary
* Ricky Starks to speak

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

