New Match Added To WWE Clash At The Castle
August 8, 2022 | Posted by
A new six-woman tag team match is set for WWE Clash At the Castle next month. On tonight’s episode of Raw, a six-woman tag team match was announced after Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai were confronted by Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. Bliss issued the challenge for the match for tonight, but Bayley instead said it would happen at the September 4th PPV.
We’ll have an updated lineup for the PPV after tonight’s Raw is over.
Can't think of a better way to kick #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/plhYic50nV
— USA Network (@USA_Network) August 9, 2022
It's on at #WWECastle!@itsBayleyWWE, #IYOSKY & @ImKingKota vs. #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka! pic.twitter.com/29uZrV87QW
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
