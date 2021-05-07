New Match Added to Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has added a new match to tonight’s throwback episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday afternoon that Rey Mysterio will face Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s show ahead of their battle alongside partners Dominik Mysterio and Robert Roode for the Dirty Dawgs’ Smackdown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

The announcement reads:

Rey Mysterio to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

In the wake of the announcement that Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik will attempt to become the first father and son Tag Team Champions in WWE history at WrestleMania Backlash, The Master of the 619 will take on one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler.

Can the two-time World Champion pick up valuable momentum en route to his family’s historical matchup at the May 16 pay-per-view? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on a special Throwback episode of SmackDown.