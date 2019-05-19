New Match Added to WWE Super Showdown

– WWE has announced a new bout for next month’s WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. The company revealed on Sunday that Finn Balor will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Andrade as the Demon King. The announcement reads:

At WWE Super ShowDown, the reemergence of The Demon could spell doom for Andrade’s “tranquillo” tactic.

The vestiges from their intensifying conflict have paved the way for this sure-to-be thrilling Intercontinental Championship clash. This rivalry was set ablaze when both Superstars crossed paths during the Superstar Shake-up, with Andrade scoring an upset victory over his rival on Raw and Finn Bálor defeating the former NXT Champion on SmackDown LIVE. Just five days before WWE Money in the Bank, Andrade pinned The Extraordinary Man for a second time during a thrilling Fatal 4-Way Match that also included Randy Orton and Ali.

Since then, the two SmackDown LIVE Superstars have been at each other’s necks. Where Andrade seeks to dethrone the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Bálor is out to prove his determined rival is barking up the wrong tree. While Andrade is known for pushing his opponents to the edge, how will his killer instinct fare against the demonic force of Bálor’s dark entity?

