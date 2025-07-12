wrestling / News

New Match Added to AEW All In: Texas Zero Hour

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In Texas Zero Hour 8 Man 2 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new match for All In: Texas Zero Hour following Supercard of Honor. It was announced on Friday’s event that Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo of Shane Taylor Promotions will take on Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and The Von Erichs.

The announcement came after Rhodes and Guevara defeated The Infantry to retain the ROH ROH World Tag Team Championships. After the match, Taylor attacked the champions and the rest of his stable joined him as well as Anthony Ogogo. The Von Erichs came out to make the save.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All In: Texas, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading