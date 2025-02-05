wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a three-way trios match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced the Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor & The Infantry for Saturday’s show on Tuesday.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Saturday night on TNT and Max, is:
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Alexa Bliss Signing a New WWE Contract Before the Royal Rumble
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News
- Hulk Hogan Says He Expected To Be Booed at Premiere of WWE Raw On Netflix
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination