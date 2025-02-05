New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a three-way trios match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced the Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor & The Infantry for Saturday’s show on Tuesday.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Saturday night on TNT and Max, is:

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions