New Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced another match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. The company announced on Friday that PAC will face Komander on Saturday’s show, as you can see in the video below.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Komander vs. PAC

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament kicks off